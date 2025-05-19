Posted: May 19, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: May 19, 2025 9:25 AM

The Lighthouse has been a beacon of hope for Bartlesville and the surrounding communities for over 30 years.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Errol Hada and Case Worker Bill Marchant announced that the Lighthouse will have a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 23, at 11am and then hold a dedication ceremony later that day at 1pm with donors and more. The public is welcome to both.

Errol Hada said, "The goal of the Lighthouse Outreach Center is to help people be come self-sufficient Christian citizens. Transitional housing something we offer to help facilitate that change." He added that there are program requirements.