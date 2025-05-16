Posted: May 16, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 1:55 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

There are many references that could be used to introduce this week's feature pet.

If you have ever read Because of Winn-Dixie or seen the movie, then you have half of this old timers name. If you have ever seen the mascot little girl, who greatly resembles Shirley Temple of the Texas Toast or Sunbeam bread at your local Walmart, then you know her personality (and probably her era). If you have ever been to Wendy's then you definitly know her name!

Despite her quirks, Wendy would make a great family dog, and would never miss a beat during play time, dinner time, snack time, or even couch potato time. Anything goes when your old enough to make the rules.

