Posted: May 15, 2025 3:28 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier has been in office for just over four months now. Perrier says it is a job with a lot of moving parts, but he has enjoyed learning every aspect of it so far.

One of those things includes making improvements to an existing 27-year old facility that is beginning to show a little wear and tear on the inside and outside. Perrier talks about a plumbing issue that he inherited when he took office.

Another area that needs to be addressed is the evidence room at the jail, as Perrier says the room has more pieces of evidence that can be stored.