Posted: May 15, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Emergency Management is reminding everyone to drive cautiously in case of storms over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Nowata County Emergency Management, forecasts from the National Weather Service are showing that Nowata County is on the edge of the main areas of concern but rain is still possible. Roads may become an issue if there is lots of rain.