Posted: May 15, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 5:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Moorhead, Minnesota woman is facing felony charges in Washington County after allegedly failing to appear for a court hearing.

34-year-old Rosarie Chapman was charged on Monday with bail jumping.

According to the District Attorney's Office for Washington County, Chapman allegedly failed to appear for over 30 days for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, 2024. Chapman posted a bond in the matter of $2,500, constituting a bail jumping charge.

A warrant was issued for Chapman's arrest in 2022. She was charged with bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution and driving with a suspended license. Chapman's warrant was executed in Sept. 2023 and the charges are still pending.

Chapman also faces a first degree burglary charge from 2024. According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Chapman allegedly entered the victim's residence without permission and allegedly struck the victim in the face.

A second warrant was issued for Chapman's arrest in Jan. 2024, she appeared for court on the charge last week and was placed into custody with a $5,000 bond.