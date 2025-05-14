Posted: May 14, 2025 5:32 PMUpdated: May 14, 2025 5:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank announces the promotion of Dana May to commercial banker.

May has been with Arvest for 15 years, the past seven of those as Commercial Loan Assistant Manager. She began her career as a teller and was quickly promoted to teller supervisor, before progressing into commercial lending.

May has extensive experience in supporting client relationships and has worked with lenders over the years, processing and servicing a variety of commercial loan portfolios. In her loan assistant manager role, she also developed and trained all local loan assistants throughout the Bartlesville region, including Dewey and Nowata. In May's new role as commercial banker, May will oversee Arvest business bankers, helping to provide additional business services to local customers.

“Dana has always provided exceptional customer service and has been an outstanding leader for her team,” stated Arvest Bank commercial loan manager Nicholas Moody. “Dana’s financial acumen, combined with her leadership skills, makes her a perfect fit for this role. She will continue to serve our business customers in finding financial solutions in Bartlesville and surrounding communities.”

“I look forward to expanding my relationships with customers I’ve known for years, as well as introducing new business owners to the benefits offered at Arvest,” May said.

May graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She calls Ramona home and volunteers with the Caney Valley Public Schools Athletic Association and with her kids’ PTO.