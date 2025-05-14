Posted: May 14, 2025 4:36 PMUpdated: May 14, 2025 4:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

In a solemn ceremony outside of Bartlesville Police Headquarters, dozens of Washington County citizens gathered to honor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The community recognized the peace officers who have died in the line of duty during Wednesday's National Police Week memorial ceremony. Clint Johnson, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, reflected on when President John F. Kennedy officially designated the week to honor police back in 1962 and how it is still impactful today

Bartlesville Deputy Police Chief Troy Newell, Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen read the names of the local officers who have been killed since Oklahoma became a state.

In all, 14 officers have died, including George Williams, Harrison Jones, Robert Bowman, William Butler, Isaac Hick, James Gibson, Walter Mull, William Lockett, Herbert Marlow, William Ennis, Henry Cobb, William Clark, K9 Officer Cooper and Kyle Davis.

Wednesday's ceremony recognized the not only the fallen officers, but their families and law enforcement who take the oath to protect and serve every day. Johnson says that pledge makes a difference