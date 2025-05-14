News
Posted: May 14, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: May 14, 2025 1:31 PM
Personal Phones to be Outlawed in School Next Year
Ty Loftis
This week, the Oklahoma State Legislature passed a bill that will prohibit the use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day beginning next year. Pawhuska Superintendent Chris Tanner says this is something all schools must abide by and adds that the district needs to begin working on a rough draft for guidelines on how to monitor phone usage next year.
Schools must abide by this law during the first year, but have the option of opting out after the 2025-2026 school year.
