Posted: May 14, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: May 14, 2025 10:20 AM
OLLI Summer Classes Start Soon
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. OLLI classes in Bartlesville are starting soon.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI said Summer Classes will start on May 19 and run through June 18. Class Catalogues are available at the Bartlesville Public Library and at the YMCA. You can also look at the available classes and sign up online at https://education.okstate.edu/outreach/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/bartlesville.html
Bartlesville Summer 2025
Course Offerings
May 19 - June 18
BS25-112 | From Broadway to Balance: Showbiz Stories and Mental Health in Retirement
BS25-211 | Planes, Trains, and Car Shows
BS25-0212 | Candle Making
BS25-311 | Civic Spotlight: Local Decision Makers
BS25-0411 | A Day in Life: First Responders
BS25-0421 | Foster Mansion Tour
BS25-0431 | Tallgrass Prairie Tour
