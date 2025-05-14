Posted: May 14, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: May 14, 2025 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. OLLI classes in Bartlesville are starting soon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI said Summer Classes will start on May 19 and run through June 18. Class Catalogues are available at the Bartlesville Public Library and at the YMCA. You can also look at the available classes and sign up online at https://education.okstate.edu/outreach/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/bartlesville.html

Bartlesville Summer 2025

Course Offerings

May 19 - June 18

BS25-112 | From Broadway to Balance: Showbiz Stories and Mental Health in Retirement

BS25-211 | Planes, Trains, and Car Shows

BS25-0212 | Candle Making

BS25-311 | Civic Spotlight: Local Decision Makers

BS25-0411 | A Day in Life: First Responders

BS25-0421 | Foster Mansion Tour