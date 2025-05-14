Posted: May 14, 2025 9:48 AMUpdated: May 14, 2025 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Have you seen the banners honoring our veterans that the Dewey VFW has placed up along Don Tyler Avenue in Dewey? Lori Herron with the City of Dewey invites you to take a look at them the next time your are in town.

Herron, appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, said you can honor your veteran with one of these banners that are lining downtown. She said forms are availabe at city hall and the cost is $35 a piece. All that's needed is a small picture of your vet (which you are a picture which you will get returned), the full name of the vet, the branch of service, enlistment date and discharge date. She asks that you include any special awards, especially Purple Heart because Dewey is a Purple Heart City.