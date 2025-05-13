Posted: May 13, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: May 13, 2025 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman who was convicted with conspiracy after a murder in Osage County in 2022 is facing a felony charge in Washington County.

37-year-old Dacia Dorris was charged on Tuesday with child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Dorris allegedly left her child at home unwatched for approximately nine hours between the afternoon hours on April 27 to the early morning of April 28. Police were called to the residence to perform a wellness check.

Dorris was one of six suspects in the murder of 50-year-old Corey Sequiche in Osage County in 2022. Additional sources reported that the plot to murder Sequiche happened behind prison walls and that a drug trade may have played a factor.

Dorris was dismissed of first degree murder in the matter in Sept. 2023 but was convicted of conspiracy. She was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence. Dorris has an extensive criminal history that includes Tulsa County.