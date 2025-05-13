News
Posted: May 13, 2025 9:54 AMUpdated: May 13, 2025 11:17 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Are Hiring
Cheyenne Gilkey
Bartlesville Public schools is back on the list of institutions hiring this year!
Although Stephanie Curtis, executive director of personnel at the Bartlesville Education Service Center, says that 85% of the positions they need fillied are full across the board, she does list some of the postions that they are looking to fill the most.
Some of the other positions avaliable are first and second grade teachers, some coaching positions, strength and conditioner coordinators, summer schools teachers, attendance secretary, special services and transportation.
Curtis also does a walk through of how to apply, specifying that applicants should apply ONLINE in order to be reviewed as a possible candidate.
Curtis explains that some of the things to have handy when asked in for an interview is a copy of your resume, a portfolio of some of your past work if applicable and transcripts for those who just graduated or have not graduated college. Curtis also suggests a brief letter on introduction to accompany the applicants resume when filling out the general application.
For those who have plenty experience in the field of study, but do not have a teaching license, Curtis says not to worry.
For more information or to apply please visit applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp.
