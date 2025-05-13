Posted: May 13, 2025 9:15 AMUpdated: May 13, 2025 9:15 AM

Tom Davis / Kelli Willams

The Keep Bartlesville Beautiful Committee (KBB), in collaboration with volunteers from The Lighthouse, completed the planting of vibrant new flora in eight downtown planters as part of its ongoing beautification efforts.

The planters, located along the south side of Frank Phillips Boulevard at the intersections of Keeler Avenue and Johnstone Avenue, are now home to Baptisia and Aster plants. These native perennials were chosen for their seasonal color, durability, and ability to support pollinators— helping to enhance the natural charm of Bartlesville’s downtown core.

This effort represents one of several current KBB mini-projects aimed at enhancing public spaces, promoting environmental stewardship, and fostering community participation in keeping Bartlesville a beautiful place to live, work, and visit