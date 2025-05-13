Posted: May 13, 2025 8:53 AMUpdated: May 13, 2025 12:26 PM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a tropical, island-inspired evening benefiting the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s (BRUW) 2025 Annual Campaign at “Aloha After Dark” on Saturday, July 26, 6pm at Osage Casino, Bartlesville (1803 US Hwy 60).

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary and Marketing and Events Manager Katie Zaun said "Aloha After Dark" is a 'fun' way to raise needed funds for over 30 programs in Nowata, Osage, and Washington Counties.

Tickets range in price fron $75 to $6,000, and there are only 8 tables remaining. Get your tickets at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/alohaafterdark/event/alohaafterdark/ . Registration closes Friday, July 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT