Posted: May 13, 2025 8:39 AMUpdated: May 13, 2025 11:16 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

According to the Mayes County Health Department, 37 million adults have diabetes in the U.S. alone, leaving one in five of them unaware of their symptoms or how to fix them.

The Mayes County Health Department is currently holding free class on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where they will teach you how to understand diabitical effects, food relations with diabetes, healthy diet switches, personal goals, and glucose monitoring.

The classes will be held at the Mayes County Health Department, 111 NE First St. in Pryor Oklahoma until June 4.