Posted: May 13, 2025 2:05 AMUpdated: May 13, 2025 11:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department has announced an increase in traffic enforcement along Highway 75 in response to a recent and significant rise in injury-related accidents. Officers will be conducting enhanced patrols and monitoring for speeding, distracted driving, and other traffic violations in an effort to ensure the safety of all motorists.

“With the arrival of warmer weather, we understand that residents are eager to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Chief Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department. “However, the safety of our community must come first. We're urging all drivers to slow down, stay alert, and make smart decisions behind the wheel.”

Recent data shows a concerning uptick in collisions resulting in injuries along this major corridor, prompting law enforcement to take immediate action. The increased patrols are part of a broader effort to reduce traffic-related injuries through visibility, education, and enforcement.

The Bartlesville Police Department asks all drivers to:

Obey posted speed limits

Avoid distractions, such as mobile devices

Buckle up and ensure all passengers are properly restrained

Never drive under the influence

“Please drive responsibly,” Chief Ickleberry added. “Your cooperation can save lives.”