Posted: May 12, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: May 12, 2025 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Bartlesville people are facing felony charges after allegedly living in poor house conditions with a minor child living at the residence.

42-year-old Jefferson Lee and 32-year-old Barbara Hales were charged on Monday with child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 9, a search warrant was executed on the residence. When officers first stepped inside, they allegedly located a stained mattress, lots of trash, moldy food and an entire wall knocked out showing the studs and wires.

Spaces in the kitchen were allegedly covered in mouse droppings, trash and rotting food.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, in some spots of the residence, blankets were allegedly hung up where drywall was supposed to be. The bathroom allegedly had no door and the toilet allegedly was not in working condition.

Hales allegedly arrived at the residence to pick up her child, unaware that the child was at this residence. Hales was allegedly aware of the conditions inside. According to the Bartlesville Police Department, she was not aware of where her child was located for almost 24 hours, did not attempt to locate the child nor call the police.