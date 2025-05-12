News
Osage County
Posted: May 12, 2025 3:16 PMUpdated: May 12, 2025 3:16 PM
OCSO Investigating McCord Car Break-ins
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of recent car break-in's in the McCord area. It is being reported that these are happening in the late night and early morning hours and you are being urged to take precautions to protect your belongings. If you have any security footage of suspicious activity, you are asked to send it to the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens the best way to prevent this from happening is to lock your doors, keep your valuables inside, park in well-lit areas, check security footage regularly and remove any garage door opener or spare key that might be laying around.
