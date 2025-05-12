Posted: May 12, 2025 3:16 PMUpdated: May 12, 2025 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of recent car break-in's in the McCord area. It is being reported that these are happening in the late night and early morning hours and you are being urged to take precautions to protect your belongings. If you have any security footage of suspicious activity, you are asked to send it to the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.