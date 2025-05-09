News
Osage County
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution and go out for bid on an evidence room for the Osage County Sheriff's Office. That room would also serve as a storage building for the emergency management department.
The Board will consider signing a licensing agreement with PSO that would allow for the fairgrounds to be a temporary staging area during emergency conditions. The commissioners will also look to award a bid for the camera security system at the fairgrounds.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
