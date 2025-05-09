Posted: May 09, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: May 09, 2025 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Senator Julie Daniels, Representative John B. Kane and Representative Judd Strom were our guests on KWON's CAPITOL CALL program on Friday powered by Phillips 66. Our local lawmakers brought us up to date on the progress at the state capitol.

Senator Julie Daniels said the legislative season wrapped up, but the next few weeks will involve handling House amendments on Senate bills, with some going to the governor and others to conference. Daniels said, "Many bills stall in conference, but about 70% of Senate bills passed."

Representative John B. Kane reported steady progress on the budget, although it didn’t meet the internal deadline. Kane said, "The goal is to finalize it by Tuesday. Negotiations got more complex when high-level leaders, including the Senate Pro Tem, House Speaker, and governor’s team, became more involved."