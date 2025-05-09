Posted: May 09, 2025 5:45 AMUpdated: May 09, 2025 5:45 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips announced that W.L. (Bill) Bullock, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from ConocoPhillips after 39 years of distinguished service.

According to a press release, Andy O’Brien, currently senior vice president, Strategy, Commercial, Sustainability and Technology, will succeed Bill as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2025. Andy will also retain responsibility for Strategy, Commercial and Sustainability.

Bill began his career with Conoco in 1986 and held numerous engineering, operations, commercial, and business development roles of increasing responsibility before joining the company’s executive leadership team in 2018 and becoming chief financial officer in 2020.