Posted: May 09, 2025 5:45 AMUpdated: May 09, 2025 5:45 AM
ConocoPhillips CFO to Retire
Tom Davis
ConocoPhillips announced that W.L. (Bill) Bullock, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from ConocoPhillips after 39 years of distinguished service.
According to a press release, Andy O’Brien, currently senior vice president, Strategy, Commercial, Sustainability and Technology, will succeed Bill as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2025. Andy will also retain responsibility for Strategy, Commercial and Sustainability.
Bill began his career with Conoco in 1986 and held numerous engineering, operations, commercial, and business development roles of increasing responsibility before joining the company’s executive leadership team in 2018 and becoming chief financial officer in 2020.
“I want to thank Bill for his outstanding leadership, dedication and significant contributions over the course of his distinguished career at ConocoPhillips,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “Bill has contributed to virtually every area of our business, working in many locations across our global portfolio. I wish Bill the very best in retirement and look forward to Andy’s ongoing leadership as he assumes his new role.”
