Posted: May 08, 2025 3:00 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail on a felony charge of vehicle theft.

An affidavit states a victim told investigators on April 30th that Jonathan Romine had allegedly used his vehicle without authorization. The victim stated Romine was staying in the home of whom the vehicle was registered to, but didn't have permission to drive the vehicle. Furthermore, it is alleged Romine was the only person who had knowledge of an extra key being available.

The defendant allegedly used that key to gain access to the vehicle and he was located in Montgomery County, Kansas at which time Romine was read his Miranda rights and admitted to stealing the vehicle.