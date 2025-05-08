Posted: May 08, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 2:40 PM

Tom Davis

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV isn’t just making history as the first American to lead the Catholic Church. It turns out that he also has a connection to Tulsa.

According to a social media post from The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, prior to becoming Cardinal Robert Prevost, the former Augustinian priest served on the Board of Directors at Cascia Hall Preparatory School from 1999 to 2001.This was while he was part of the Midwest Province of the Augustinian order.

“We offer our warmest congratulations to Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Universal Church,” the school said in a statement posted to social media Thursday. “This historic moment fills our hearts with hope and gratitude... we celebrate with deep pride.”

Pope Leo XIV was elected Thursday in Rome by the College of Cardinals following the conclusion of the conclave. His election marks a series of firsts—not only is he the first American pontiff, but his leadership also represents a deepening of the global nature of the Church.

A photo shared by Cascia Hall shows Fr. Prevost in 1999 during his time as Prior Provincial of the Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel, a leadership position within the Augustinian order.