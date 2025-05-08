Posted: May 08, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: May 08, 2025 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

Heading into the summer season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District has announced several lakes across Oklahoma and Kansas will face staff shortages. The News on 6 says this will cause a temporary reduction to services or closure at various recreational areas.

Birch Lake near Barnsdall will face a temporary camping loop closure for sites 3-12. At Copan Lake, the entire park at Osage Plains is temporarily closed and the swim area and boat ramp at Copan Point is closed for the time being.

Kaw Lake's Sandy Beach is temporarily closed and McFadden Cove has a temporary closure of the camping loop and boat ramp. Oologah Lake's Spencer Creek is closed for the time being.

At Skiatook Lake, Osage Creek and Bull Creek is temporarily closed. Tallchief Cove's beach is closed at this time, but the camping area and boat ramp remains open.

If you have already made a reservation, you can get a full refund within four to six weeks by calling 877-444-6777. For a full list of closures, visit newson6.com.