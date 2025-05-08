Posted: May 08, 2025 9:17 AMUpdated: May 08, 2025 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

A local doctor and his grandson appear in the new movie "Sod and Stuble." Dr. Michael Bush who has his practice in Bartlesville is in the movie along with his grandson Presley Bowers.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bush said, "Sod & Stubble is a western film that was directed and written by Ken Spurgeon. The film follows the adversities of a family pioneering on the plains of Kansas." He added, "The movie is playing at Independence Cinema in Independence, Kansas this weekend ."

Busch said the movie is based on the book of the same name by John Ise that was published in 1936 about pioneer life in western Kansas. He said "Sod and Stubble" was filmed in Downs, Wichita and El Dorado. The movie tells the story of the Ise family, led by Henry and Rosie, as they homestead in Osborne County in the late 1800s.

The movie stars Barry Corbin, Bailey Chase, Mary Beth McDonough, Mary Bartsch and Buck Taylor. Bush plays Rev Higgenbotham. "Sod and Stubble" is rated G.

The movie is playing this weekend at the theater in Independence, Kanas Friday at 6pm, and Saturday at 3pm and 6pm.

