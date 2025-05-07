Posted: May 07, 2025 2:23 PMUpdated: May 07, 2025 2:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly entering a residence without permission.



32-year-old Lindsay Perry was charged on Monday with second degree burglary.



According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 4, Perry was allegedly inside a residence without permission from the owner, but claimed to be there with a friend. After police searched the property, they allegedly did not find anyone else inside.



According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a maintenance operator arrived and told authorities that some tools were allegedly missing from the residence. The locks on the doors of the residence had also allegedly been re-keyed by Perry.



Perry will appear in court again on May 23 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.