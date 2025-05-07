Posted: May 07, 2025 1:38 PMUpdated: May 07, 2025 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to get a Real ID is finally here. Without such identification, those over the age of 18 may be unable to board domestic flights and enter certain government buildings.

To obtain a Real ID, you will need a birth certificate or U.S. passport, along with your driver's license and a utility bill showing proof of residency. After a phone call with the Bartlesville Tag Agency on Wednesday afternoon, expected wait times can be up to an hour. Their hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other acceptable forms of ID that airports will accept include a valid U.S. passport, military ID and tribal issued ID.