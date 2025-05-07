Posted: May 07, 2025 10:48 AMUpdated: May 07, 2025 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr announced that Cherokee Nation leaders gathered Friday, May 2, to acknowledge the month of May as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Month in the tribe.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he joined tribal leaders and MMIP advocates to sign a proclamation acknowledging the ongoing crisis surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous persons across the country.

Hoskin was surprised to learn that Governor Stitt, who, on May 5th--the national day of awareness for the crisis--vetoed House Bill 1137, which aimed to remove the federal funding requirement for the OSBI’s Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

Hoskin said,"The move surprised tribal leaders and advocates, especially since Stitt had previously backed the office’s creation if federally funded."He added," This is just a housekeeping measure. It comes across his desk on MMIP Awareness Day, and he vetoes it, and he vetoes it because he says, well, we shouldn't have a different set of resources for different races."

Hoskin said, "That's, in my opinion, a tired old argument that's designed to confuse and divide. So he and I aren't getting along on that. Lots of other issues, though, but that's an important one because it's worked."