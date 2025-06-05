Posted: May 06, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: May 06, 2025 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Mayor James Curd highlighted the passage of the city's strategic plan, the budgets passed for Bartleville Development Authority, the City of Bartlesville, and the Visitor's Bureau.

Mayor Curd said, "We also got some property annexed into the city. We grew a little by 27 acres and but for our Siemens plant Lincoln Electric out there, it's going to be that's going to be just a great new facility for the city of Bartlesville and for the jobs." He added, "We kept a homegrown business at home, too, and that's always a highlight. We feel like we're trying to attract business to town and then sometimes maybe felt like we are neglect businesses in town. But this is a classic case where we're doing everything we can local businesses to grow them and help them grow and create more jobs in the community."

Curd said that we've got Blue Whale and Lincoln Electric coming to town and the expansion. These are close to 250 or 300 jobs. Curd said, "That's the benefit of having Tri-County tech in our area. They can adapt quickly to training workforces and attracting workforces." He added, "For workers already here and those coming in, it's just great to to have a nice place like Bartlesville to live and call home. It's easy to get around. You can be to work in 15 minutes anywhere in this town.