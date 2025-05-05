Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County News

Posted: May 05, 2025 4:53 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 4:53 PM

Nowata Students Protest Release of Thad Hewitt

Brian McSweeney
Around 40 students from Nowata High School gathered on Monday to protest the release of softball and girl's basketball head coach Thad Hewitt.
 
Hewitt, originally from Nowata, was hired as the head coach of Nowata's softball and girl's basketball teams in 2022. He was released in late April of 2025.
 
Nowata Public Schools staff member Kristi Pierce said this protest means more than sports.
 
One student-athlete at Nowata High School said that Hewitt made an unforgettable impact on them.
 
The Nowata Public Schools Superintendent's Office declined to comment on Hewitt's release.

