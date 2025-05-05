Posted: May 05, 2025 4:53 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 4:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

Around 40 students from Nowata High School gathered on Monday to protest the release of softball and girl's basketball head coach Thad Hewitt.

Hewitt, originally from Nowata, was hired as the head coach of Nowata's softball and girl's basketball teams in 2022. He was released in late April of 2025.