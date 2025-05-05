Posted: May 05, 2025 4:25 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 4:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly possessing meth.

42-year-old Benjamin Barnes was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 2, Barnes was pulled over for allegedly crossing the center line and turning without a signal. A search was performed on the vehicle with K-9 assistance. Police allegedly found a glass pipe and approximately 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Barnes will appear in court again on May 6. He posted a $1,000 bond.