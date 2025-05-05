Posted: May 05, 2025 4:20 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 4:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the first time in May on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The Commissioners continued to discuss courthouse improvements, discussing electrical maintenance and doors inside the building.

With the county declaring an emergency last week due to flooding and damage from severe storms, some roads within the county remain closed.

The commissioners also awarded bids for road materials, asphalt and delivery. The commissioners also passed a resolution for an ODOT claim on a tributary to Lightning Creek.