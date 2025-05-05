Posted: May 05, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: May 05, 2025 9:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

The 6th annual Global Volunteer Month was held in April where Phillips 66 showcased their commitment to community service with the "Good Energy" employee volunteerism program.

According to a news release, the initiative was designed to inspire Phillips 66 employees to connect with their neighbors and share their compassion, talents and hard work to improve communities.

This year, 132 Bartlesville Phillips 66 employees coordinated and volunteered in 11 different projects, collectively tracking 600 volunteer hours. The nonprofits which benefitted from the efforts included Operation Clean House, Junior Achievement, Frank Phillips Foundation - Woolaroc, Paths to Independence, Unity Square at Tower Center, Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club, Building Bridges and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

In 2024, Bartlesville Phillips 66 employees volunteered more than 19,700 hours for area nonprofit organizations.