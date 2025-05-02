Posted: May 02, 2025 2:07 PMUpdated: May 02, 2025 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly violating a protective order.

41-year-old Bryan Blood was charged on Friday with violating a protective order.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 17, Blood was allegedly driving slowly in the street behind the victim who was on a bicycle.

Blood allegedly drove back down the same street before leaving the neighborhood after the victim entered a residence.

Blood was previously charged and pled guilty to a protective order violation in 2022 involving the same victim.