Posted: May 02, 2025 11:30 AMUpdated: May 02, 2025 11:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 will air the Oklahoma Wesleyan University commencement ceremony at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The broadcast is brought to you by OKWU Adult Studies and Bartnet IP.