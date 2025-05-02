Posted: May 02, 2025 10:42 AMUpdated: May 02, 2025 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to approve a non-bid on rock for the emergency at the Lake Waxhoma Dam. This comes after a patch failed from the heavy rains Osage County received on Wednesday.

There will be consideration to approve a proposal for a new storage building to be shared between the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage County Emergency Management Office.

The Board will also considering an interlocal agreement between the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Skiatook Police Department regarding interoperability.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.