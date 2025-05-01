Posted: May 01, 2025 7:48 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 7:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School Senior Adrianne Flick has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for May, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Flick is a member of student council, the National Honor Society, attends Tri County Tech and is captain of the varsity girls basketball team and a member of the varsity girls golf team. Her commitment to younger students stands out

Flick will attend Oklahoma State University studying graphic design and English. She says she would like to go into publishing

Flick will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.