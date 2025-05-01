Posted: May 01, 2025 6:44 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 7:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

ConocoPhillips will be awarding a $5,000 scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to one of six high school students during the Patriot Auto Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tuesday evening.

High schools from across the tri-county area nominated the six finalists who have excelled at STEM education. One student of the six will be named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Year, who will receive the scholarship.

Here are the student finalists in alphabetical order

Brooklyn Allen, Oklahoma Union High School

Brooklyn will attend the University of Oklahoma. Brooklyn has completed classes and several projects in biology and anatomy. She says the classes will assist in her college study of demographics

Yasmina Bruton, Barnsdall High School

Yasmina will attend the University of Tulsa studying mechanical engineering and Russian. Yasmina is taking pre-engineering classes at Tri County Tech and is involved in the FIRST Robotics Team. She says the experience she had in STEM caused her to change her field of study

Jacob Crawford, Bartlesville High School

Jacob will attend John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark. Jacob has been involved in the STEM program at Bartlesville since the sixth grade. He says the experience and skills learned have assisted him every day

Joseph Magness, Dewey High School

Joseph will major in animal biology at Oklahoma State University. Joseph took classes in biology, chemistry, STEM and physics. He says the STEM courses will help him in his chosen post-college career as a game warden

Nathan Sanders, Bartlesville High School

Two days after high school graduation, Nathan will be in New York City working. He will take online courses from Oklahoma State University, majoring in marketing. Nathan has studied STEM classes all through high school. He says the technology aspect really peaked his interest

Addison Williams, Bartlesville High School