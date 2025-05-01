News
Education
Posted: May 01, 2025 6:44 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 7:02 PM
Finalists Announced for ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Year
Nathan Thompson
ConocoPhillips will be awarding a $5,000 scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to one of six high school students during the Patriot Auto Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tuesday evening.
High schools from across the tri-county area nominated the six finalists who have excelled at STEM education. One student of the six will be named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Year, who will receive the scholarship.
Here are the student finalists in alphabetical order
Brooklyn Allen, Oklahoma Union High School
Brooklyn has completed classes and several projects in biology and anatomy. She says the classes will assist in her college study of demographics. Brooklyn will attend the University of Oklahoma.
Yasmina Bruton, Barnsdall High School
Yasmina is taking pre-engineering classes at Tri County Tech and is involved in the FIRST Robotics Team. She says the experience she had in STEM caused her to change her field of study. Yasmina will attend the University of Tulsa studying mechanical engineering and Russian.
Jacob Crawford, Bartlesville High School
Jacob has been involved in the STEM program at Bartlesville since the sixth grade. He says the experience and skills learned have assisted him every day. Jacob will attend John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark.
Joseph Magness, Dewey High School
Joseph took classes in biology, chemistry, STEM and physics. He says the STEM courses will help him in his chosen post-college career as a game warden. Joseph will major in animal biology at Oklahoma State University.
Nathan Sanders, Bartlesville High School
Nathan has studied STEM classes all through high school. He says the technology aspect really peaked his interest. Two days after high school graduation, Nathan will be in New York City working. He will take online courses from Oklahoma State University, majoring in marketing.
Addison Williams, Bartlesville High School
Addison studied computer science, participated in the aviation program and excelled in cybersecurity through Bartlesville's Project Lead the Way program. Addison will attend William Jewel College in Liberty, Mo. double-majoring in computer science and cybersecurity.
« Back to News