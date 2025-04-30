Posted: Apr 30, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

State Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, has been named a 2025 Oklahoma Legislator of the Year by the National Guard Association of Oklahoma. Strom was honored during the organization’s 67th Annual Military Ball and President's Reception on April 26, alongside Sen. Carrie Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

The award recognizes Strom’s continued efforts to support Oklahoma’s National Guard members through legislation focused on expanding access to education and career opportunities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Guard Association of Oklahoma,” Strom said. “Our Guard members give so much of themselves in service to our state and nation. Supporting their futures in any way I can, especially through education, is the least we can do."

This session, Strom authored two bills to improve educational access for National Guard members. Among them, House Bill 1243 establishes a financial assistance program that helps eligible Guard members pay for certification or licensure programs at CareerTech schools for up to three years.

"It was an honor to nominate them," said Scott Irwin, a representative for the Oklahoma National Guard Association. "Representative Strom has shown a genuine commitment to the needs of our soldiers. His leadership and legislative efforts are making a real difference in the lives of our Guard members.”



The Legislator of the Year Award is presented annually to lawmakers who demonstrate outstanding support for the Oklahoma National Guard and its mission.