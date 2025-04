A light agenda last night sees Caney Deputy City Clerk Timberly Jones lose the deputy title to become the new City Clerk.

With high recommendations from City Administrator Andrea Sibley and Mayor Josh Elliott, Jones was hired to the position in a 5-0 vote. Other business included renewing the employment contract and the reappointment of Ike Dye as Police Chief.

City officials say the R-1 zoning district for tiny houses is waiting legal approval and will be brought before the council soon.

The meeting was held last night due to lack of a quorum April 21st. The next meeting will be held May 5th at 6:30 at City Hall.