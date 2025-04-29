Posted: Apr 29, 2025 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Republicans and Other Conservatives Washington County with hold its next meeting at Crossing 2nd on Tuesday, May 6, at 6:30pm with guest speaker City Councilman Aaron Kirkpatrick.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper with ROC WC said Councilman Kirkpatrick is on the city's Unsheltered Homeless Task Force. Kirkpatrick and others will give an overview of the task force, talk about its good progress of address some misinformation (e.g., the $500 fine), about the task force.