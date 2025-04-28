Posted: Apr 28, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 3:03 PM

Rep. John B. Kane

The House passed more than 270 bills ahead of Thursday’s committee deadline, marking a significant milestone in this year’s legislative session. With that deadline behind us, we’ve already begun considering Senate bills on the House floor—a process that will continue through May 8.

For many of these measures, this is the final step before heading to the governor’s desk for consideration. Several bills have already been signed into law by the governor.

However, if a bill is amended in the opposite chamber, it must return to its chamber of origin for approval. If the originating chamber accepts the amendments, the bill advances to the governor. If not, the bill is sent to a conference committee, where legislators from both chambers work to reconcile any differences and craft a version that both sides can support.

Amid the busy pace of the session, the State Capitol remains a hub of activity, welcoming many visitors from across the state—including a number from northeast Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of hosting the Leadership Bartlesville class during Bartlesville Day at the Capitol. It was a great opportunity to share the building’s history and hear directly from constituents about the issues that matter most to them.

On Wednesday, we welcomed 4-H members from across Oklahoma as they celebrated 4-H Day at the Capitol. I enjoyed visiting with Washington County 4-H members and had the chance to share lunch with Isabella Lewis, a bright and engaged student. We had a great conversation about her experiences in 4-H and the legislative process.

I also recently attended the 2025 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Dinner, where we honored Kirany Orphin as the Bartlesville Youth of the Year. It was a privilege to celebrate Kirany’s achievements alongside the dedicated leadership of the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club.

It’s always a highlight of my week to host constituents at the Capitol. If you find yourself in Oklahoma City, I encourage you to stop by—I’d love to see you.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.