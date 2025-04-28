Posted: Apr 28, 2025 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The courthouse annex project continues in Osage County and on Monday, the county commissioners got an update as to the progress on the project.

Project Manager Brandon Curtis said things are running smooth from a budget perspective and the completion date has been pushed back slightly, but stands at August 12th.