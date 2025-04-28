News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 28, 2025 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 2:43 PM
Commissioners Get Courthouse Annex Update
Ty Loftis
The courthouse annex project continues in Osage County and on Monday, the county commissioners got an update as to the progress on the project.
Project Manager Brandon Curtis said things are running smooth from a budget perspective and the completion date has been pushed back slightly, but stands at August 12th.
The Board had to approve a change order to the project and Dalton Higgins informed the commissioners of another change order that would be coming shortly. He said that money will be coming out of the contingency fund so the total cost of the project hasn't changed.
