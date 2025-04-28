Posted: Apr 28, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 2:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly stabbing the tires of a police car with a pocketknife.

27-year-old Cecil Oakley was charged on Monday with malicious destruction of property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Oakley allegedly stabbed the tires of the same police car on four different occasions. When police approached Oakley on April 26, he allegedly advised police that it was the fourth time he stabbed the tires.

Oakley allegedly had the same pocketknife in his pocket when he was arrested.