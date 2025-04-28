Posted: Apr 28, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion to purchase a building in Fairfax that would be used for the nutrition department.

Nutrition Director Jeanie Howerton had done some research and said two sites would be ideal for her needs. The only issue is that District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright is hearing his citizens aren't wanting such a building.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explained if they were to buy a building for the nutrition department, they would have to put in even more money just to get the building up to code.