Tom Davis

Bartlesville city officials joined KWON’s Community Connection: City Matters program Monday to share updates on upcoming events, public works, and summer operations.

Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry announced the annual Police Officers Memorial Service will be held at noon May 14 in front of the police department. According to the Chief, "A U.S. Attorney from Tulsa speaking at this ceremony that honors the 10 to 12 Washington County officers who have died in the line of duty over the years."

Public Works Director Keith Henry talked about the spring cleanup plan. He said, "The city’s annual leaf and grass collection will run May 5–9. Residents should bag leaves and grass and bundle sticks for pickup on regular trash days." He also reminded residents that trash pickup will move to Wednesdays during holiday weeks.

Henry said, "City pools will open May 24, with the YMCA once again running Frontier and Sooner pools. Both pools received upgrades, and new electronic systems will allow staff to manage chemical levels remotely. Henry said the city is also hiring seasonal maintenance workers, and the YMCA is looking for lifeguards."

Henry also said that mosquito spraying will kick off soon with evening treatments planned, weather permitting.

City Clerk Jason Muninger previewed the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget, which will be presented to the City Council Monday night.

According to Muninger,"The budget anticipates slight declines in sales and use tax revenues and calls for adding 11 full-time positions, including firefighters and golf course staff. Modest utility rate increases are also on the way as the city wraps up a five-year rate adjustment plan tied to wastewater system upgrades."

City Engineer Micah Siemers gave an update on city projects saying, "Work continues on Yale Drive and Madison Boulevard, although progress has slowed on Madison as the city secures additional right-of-way. Meanwhile, parking lot improvements at Johnstone Park are wrapping up, and a $3.7 million preventive maintenance project will launch this summer to extend the life of heavily used streets across the city."