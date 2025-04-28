News
Bartlesville
Bartlesville Kiwanis Kicks Off Summer with Sooner Jr Golf and The Annual Fishing Derby
Tom Davis
Summer is coming and Bartlesville Kiwanis getting reading for it with their annual kid's catch and release fishing derby and the opening of Sooner Jr Golf for the season.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jim Swezey with the Bartlesville Kiwanis announced that Sooner Jr. Golf opens for the year this Friday evening. Jim said, "Sooner Jr. offers the best miniature golf experience in Bartlesville. Our holes are built and maintained for tournament level play or for an outstanding evening of family fun."
It's been a hit with families in Bartlesville since 1951. The Kiwanis Catch and Release Fishing Derby set for Saturday, May 10, at Jo Allyn Lowe Park on Price Road.
According to Jim, " The Fishing Derby is for children between the ages of 3-12. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and they must provide their own tackle and bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the shelter on the west side of the lake." He added, "Prizes for all participants, but there are trophies for the longest fish caught in each age group. There are ribbons for the longest Bass, Sunfish and other fish species. The derby begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30."
