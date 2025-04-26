Posted: Apr 26, 2025 3:00 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2025 3:00 AM

Tom Davis

A 21-year-old woman was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Oklahoma Highway 28 near Chelsea, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 9:49 p.m. just north of the town, near 4511 S OK-28 in Rogers County.

Troopers say the victim, Cheyann R. Maggard of Chelsea, was walking northbound on the highway alongside another pedestrian when she was hit by a 2014 Dodge Journey. Maggard was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Chelsea Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Brittany R. Larkin, also of Chelsea, was not injured in the crash. A 14-year-old girl riding in the vehicle was also unharmed.

The second pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Dalton R. Helms of Nowata, was not hurt.

According to the OHP report, all parties — including the vehicle and the pedestrians — were traveling north when the collision occurred. The driver was reported to be in apparently normal condition, and the cause of the crash was listed as “walking in roadway.”

The incident remains under investigation.