Posted: Apr 25, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Claremore man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting someone.

35-year-old Marshall Volbrecht was charged with driving under the influence causing a personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on April 23, Volbrecht was allegedly driving on SH 123 and County Rd. W. 1775 when he allegedly hit someone on a bicycle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol allegedly located a broken passenger side rearview mirror next to a bicycle laying in the grass off of the road. Volbrecht's vehicle also allegedly had a flat tire and damage streaks on the top and side of the vehicle.

Volbrecht allegedly admitted that he had been drinking before he was driving. Officers allegedly noticed an alcoholic odor and a slurred speech.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the bicyclist in the accident was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.