Posted: Apr 25, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will hear from the courthouse annex project team. This includes the architects, construction manager and owner’s rep. There will also be discussion to purchase a building in Fairfax for the nutrition department.

There will also be possible action taken regarding a change order for the annex building.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.